Twin-engine plane lands safely at Montgomery County Airpark after gear trouble

article

The Brief A twin-engine airplane carrying two occupants landed safely at Montgomery County Airpark on Monday evening following issues with its nose landing gear. The airfield was temporarily closed as the pilot circled above the airport to troubleshoot the mechanical issue and burn off excess fuel prior to landing. No injuries were reported, both individuals exited the aircraft unassisted and emergency crews subsequently scaled back their presence on the scene.



A twin-engine airplane with two people on board landed safely at Montgomery County Airpark on Monday evening after experiencing issues with its nose landing gear, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

Neither of the aircraft's two occupants was injured during the emergency landing, and both were able to exit the plane unassisted shortly after touchdown.

What we know:

Emergency crews initially responded to 7940 Airpark Road in Gaithersburg at 6:37 p.m. following reports that an incoming aircraft was unable to lower its landing gear.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Officials closed the airfield to all air traffic while the plane circled above the airpark to troubleshoot the mechanical issue and burn off fuel prior to its final approach.

Fire and rescue personnel established a scene presence at the airport to prepare for a potential hard landing, officials said. Following the successful landing, emergency responders began downsizing their presence on the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the occupants or the origin of the flight.