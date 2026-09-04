Thousands of DMV residents without power after severe storms

The Brief Thousands of DMV residents were without power Friday after severe storms on Thursday night. Officials estimate power will be restored to 90% of affected customers by 7 p.m. Sunday. Several rescue efforts were reported due to downed trees and dangerous conditions.



Crews worked around the clock Friday across the DMV after a dangerous line of thunderstorms swept through the region on Thursday night, leaving widespread destruction, downed trees and power outages.

What we know:

Nearly 24 hours after the severe weather struck, neighborhoods throughout the area are still reeling from the damage. In Washington, D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood, tree branches and debris were scattered across major intersections.

Residents across the region recounted a sudden, violent assault of wind and rain.

"We were all asleep, and there was this terrific rush of wind and rain all at once," said Brian Hanlon, Director of the D.C. Department of Buildings. "All coming from the west—frankly, loud and violent."

Power outages continue

The storm knocked out power to more than 76,000 Pepco customers across the District, as well as Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. By Friday afternoon, restoration efforts reduced that number, but more than 31,000 customers remained in the dark.

As of Friday evening, Pepco reported 13,897 customers still impacted by the outages, including:

8,765 in Prince George’s County

5,127 in D.C.

Five in Montgomery County

Officials estimate power will be restored to 90% of affected customers by 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Local leaders react

Neighbors noted the unusual severity of the storm, with one person calling it "one of the worst storm seasons."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser posted before-and-after photos detailing the destruction in the nation's capital, where over 300 trees fell during the violent weather. Officials warned that full cleanup efforts will take several days to complete.

"Some of these are pretty big, and they require specialized equipment," said Clint Osborn, Director of D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

In Prince George’s County, the storm nearly turned tragic when a massive tree crashed into a home on Wren Court in Kettering. Emergency responders had to extricate a young boy who was trapped in his bedroom. Remarkably, the boy was rescued safely and is expected to be okay.

Community leaders expressed relief following the rescue.

"We are just grateful again that no one was seriously injured, there were no fatalities," said Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "And at this time, what we’re looking at is working with the family to help restore their home."

As utility and road crews continue cleanup efforts through the night, officials issued an urgent reminder to all residents. If you encounter downed power lines or damaged electrical equipment, stay far away and report the hazards to authorities immediately.