Turkey Earthquake: Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help

Fairfax County's Urban Search and Rescue Team has been dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday.

The team consists of 79 members and six dogs. Among those assisting are emergency managers, physicians, paramedics, structural engineering specialists, heavy rigging and collapse rescue specialists, logistics experts, hazmat crews, and K-9 crews.

The team says they are prepared for the dangerous and stressful conditions they expect to find. The group is frequently dispatched to emergencies across the U.S. and to different parts of the world.

In 2020, the team assisted in Oregon with out-of-control wildfires. In 2021, the team deployed to Haiti to help in the aftermath of a major earthquake. More recently in the fall of 2022, the team traveled to Florida to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

Nearly 5,000 are feared dead following Monday's earthquake in Turkey. The country's disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were on the ground by Tuesday. Nearly 6,000 buildings were confirmed to have collapsed.