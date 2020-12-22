TSA stops man with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport

TSA officers stopped a man with a loaded gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted out this photo of the gun which she says was taken at a checkpoint from an Alexandria man.

Farbstein says the man faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a weapon to a checkpoint, encouraging others by saying, "Don't be that guy!"