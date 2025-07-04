Trump announces 2026 UFC fight at White House for America’s 250th birthday

The Brief President Trump announced plans to host a UFC fight on the White House lawn in 2026 as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration. Trump said the event, organized by UFC CEO Dana White, could draw as many as 25,000 spectators. The announcement was made during remarks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, where Trump outlined other "America250" festivities across the country.



President Donald Trump said the White House will host a full-scale UFC championship fight in 2026 to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds over the weekend, Trump told the crowd that a professional Ultimate Fighting Championship bout is being planned on the South Lawn — with as many as 25,000 people expected to attend.

The event would be part of a broader slate of commemorative events tied to America250, the semiquincentennial celebration marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250,’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump, 79, said during his campaign speech.

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House," he continued. "We have a lot of land there."

What we know:

The former president said UFC President Dana White, a longtime ally and supporter, would be the one to organize the event.

Trump described it as a "championship fight" with up to 25,000 attendees.

The match would take place on the White House lawn, though no formal permits or logistical details have been confirmed.

"Dana is great, one of a kind," Trump said, adding, "We’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also."

Trump previously attended a UFC event in Newark last month, further cementing his ties with the organization.

What we don't know:

Trump’s comments appeared to be aspirational and did not come with a confirmed date, permit approval, or National Park Service coordination.

It’s unclear whether the event has official planning clearance from the White House, Secret Service, or city officials.

The National Park Service, which manages the White House grounds, has not publicly commented.

UFC has not released a statement confirming or denying the plan.

Trump’s ties to UFC and appetite for spectacle

The backstory:

Trump’s announcement reflects his longstanding friendship with UFC president Dana White, who has appeared at multiple Trump campaign events and spoke in support of him at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The former and current president has often embraced spectacle-driven moments to appeal to his base, blending entertainment and politics in ways that break from presidential tradition.

Hosting a live UFC event at the White House would mark a historic first — and a bold symbol of Trump’s ongoing efforts to reshape presidential norms as part of his broader "America250" celebration.