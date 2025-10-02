Trump posts photos of ‘Trump 2028’ hats in Oval Office during shutdown talks

President Donald Trump shared photos on Truth Social showing red "Trump 2028" hats on display during an Oval Office meeting Monday with Democratic leaders during negotiations ahead of the government shutdown.

Government shutdown negotiations

The images showed Trump with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., with the hats clearly visible.

READ MORE: Government Shutdown 2025: When will the government open back up?

President Donald Trump points while sitting behind the Resolute Desk with "Trump 2028" hats placed in front during a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office, Monday, in Washington, D.C. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Trump began selling the hats earlier this year. They’re available online for $50.

Late Tuesday, the Senate failed a last-ditch vote to extend funding, triggering a shutdown at midnight Oct. 1.

Congress has no action scheduled for Thursday in observance of the Jewish holy day, Yom Kippur and senators are not due back until Friday. The House is scheduled to resume session next week.

More information online at foxnews.com.