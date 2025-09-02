Trump to order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore

The Brief President Trump said Tuesday that he will direct federal law enforcement intervention in Chicago and Baltimore, but declined to say when. Trump federalized the nation's capital police force and sent National Guard troops into Washington earlier this month. He's more recently said he plans to make similar moves in cities across the country, particularly in those run by Democrats.



President Trump said that he will direct federal law enforcement intervention in Chicago and Baltimore, according to the Associated Press.

What they're saying:

Reporters in the Oval Office asked the president if he had decided whether to send National Guard troops to Chicago on Tuesday, to which Trump responded, "We’re going in," but added. "I didn’t say when."

Trump added that he has "an obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore."

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has opposed the move in Chicago, but Trump says that he'd "love to do it."

"Now, we’re going to do it anyway, Trump told reporters. "We have the right to do it."