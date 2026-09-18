Rideshare driver accused of rape in Maryland is in the country illegally, DHS says

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The Brief A rideshare driver accused of rape in Montgomery County is in the U.S. illegally, according to DHS. Border Patrol encountered Abdoulaye Dia, a native of Guinea, in December 2023 in Arizona. DHS said Dia was arrested in New York in June and charged with sexual abuse and injury of a minor.



A rideshare driver who is accused of raping a teen girl in Maryland is in the country illegally, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

What we know:

Officials said Border Patrol agents encountered 36-year-old Abdoulaye Dia, a native of Guinea, in Arizona in December 2023 after he entered the country illegally. He was later released.

Dia was arrested and charged after Montgomery County police were called to a hospital for a reported rape. A teen girl told officers she had ordered a ride through Empower. The driver, identified as Dia, allegedly drove the teen to a parking lot in Silver Spring, where the assault occurred.

READ MORE | Rideshare driver charged with rape, kidnapping in Montgomery County

Dia was identified by police through information from the Empower app. He was arrested on Sept. 16 in Lanham and is being held without bond, police said.

DHS officials said Dia was arrested in New York and charged with sexual abuse and injury of a child under 17 on June 10.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Dia to contact the Special Victims Investigation Division at 240-773-5050.