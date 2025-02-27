Trump $250 Bill Act: Republican lawmaker wants president on new federal reserve note
WASHINGTON - A Republican lawmaker says he wants a new $250 bill featuring the portrait of President Donald Trump.
Proposal for Trump on $250 bill
"Grateful to introduce the DONALD J. TRUMP $250 BILL ACT," said U.S. House Republican Joe Wilson from South Carolina on X Thursday. "This big beautiful bill will honor the 250th birthday of America and our most valuable President Donald J. Trump!"
Current U.S. law indicates that only the portrait of a dead person may appear on U.S. currency and securities, according to FOX News.
Trump's likeness to Mount Rushmore?
FOX also says Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., put forward a proposal to add Trump’s likeness to Mount Rushmore.
