A Republican lawmaker says he wants a new $250 bill featuring the portrait of President Donald Trump.

Proposal for Trump on $250 bill

"Grateful to introduce the DONALD J. TRUMP $250 BILL ACT," said U.S. House Republican Joe Wilson from South Carolina on X Thursday. "This big beautiful bill will honor the 250th birthday of America and our most valuable President Donald J. Trump!"

Current U.S. law indicates that only the portrait of a dead person may appear on U.S. currency and securities, according to FOX News.

Trump's likeness to Mount Rushmore?

FOX also says Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., put forward a proposal to add Trump’s likeness to Mount Rushmore.

Trump $250 Bill Act: Republican lawmaker wants president on new federal reserve note