Trump $250 Bill Act: Republican lawmaker wants president on new federal reserve note

By
Published  February 27, 2025 12:22pm EST
The Brief

    • Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) introduced the "Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act" to feature Trump on a new $250 bill.
    • Current U.S. law only allows deceased individuals to appear on currency.
    • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) proposed adding Trump's likeness to Mount Rushmore

WASHINGTON - A Republican lawmaker says he wants a new $250 bill featuring the portrait of President Donald Trump.

Proposal for Trump on $250 bill 

"Grateful to introduce the DONALD J. TRUMP $250 BILL ACT," said U.S. House Republican Joe Wilson from South Carolina on X Thursday. "This big beautiful bill will honor the 250th birthday of America and our most valuable President Donald J. Trump!"

Current U.S. law indicates that only the portrait of a dead person may appear on U.S. currency and securities, according to FOX News.

Trump's likeness to Mount Rushmore?

FOX also says Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., put forward a proposal to add Trump’s likeness to Mount Rushmore.

Trump $250 Bill Act: Republican lawmaker wants president on new federal reserve note (Joe Wilson / @RepJoeWilson / Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

The Source: FOX 5 DC and FOX News

