Talk about a traffic jam.

A truck carrying a load of 40,000 pounds of strawberries overturned on northbound US Highway 101 at the Insterstate Highway 880 interchange early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol was reported at 2:55 a.m.

Traffic was jamming up on both highways.

Clean-up efforts required a big rig tow truck to remove the strawberry truck and another truck of workers who were working to remove the strawberries.

Crews also unloaded cartons of strawberries, stacking them on the side of the highway.

The CHP said there were no reports of injuries.

Drivers should look for alternate routes, including Interstate 280.