Trinity Rodman speaks exclusively with FOX 5

Trinity Rodman has become a force for the Washington Spirit since the moment she entered the NWSL.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, Trinity scored in her pro debut and went on to win Rookie of the Year honors while helping the team win a championship.

In 2022, Rodman signed a contract making her the league’s highest-paid player.

READ MORE: Trinity Rodman on what she learned from father, Dennis Rodman

The daughter of basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, Trinity made her debut with U.S. women’s national team in 2022 and played for the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

In an exclusive interview, Rodman sat down with FOX 5’s Chad Ricardo to discuss her presence on and off the field and what her expectations are for the upcoming season and beyond!

READ MORE: Spirit players talk being teammates and best friends