Suspect sought after man shot to death inside Prince George's County home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was found fatally shot inside a residence in Prince George's County early Sunday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 10700 block of Piscataway Road around 1:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located the victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is still in its early stages, homicide detectives say they do not believe the killing was a random act of violence.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and identify any potential suspects involved in the targeted incident.
What you can do:
Authorities are urging anyone in the community with information, surveillance footage, or details related to this case to come forward.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Prince George's County police.