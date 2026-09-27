Suspect sought after man shot to death inside Prince George's County home

article

The Brief A man was found fatally shot inside a residence on the 10700 block of Piscataway Road early Sunday morning. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random and are actively searching for suspects and a motive. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact them.



A man was found fatally shot inside a residence in Prince George's County early Sunday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 10700 block of Piscataway Road around 1:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located the victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, homicide detectives say they do not believe the killing was a random act of violence.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and identify any potential suspects involved in the targeted incident.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone in the community with information, surveillance footage, or details related to this case to come forward.