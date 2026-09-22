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Trayon White federal trial nears jury deliberations

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News
Updated September 22, 2026 8:23 AM EDT Published September 22, 2026 7:26 AM EDT
Trayon White federal trial nears jury deliberations
Trayon White federal trial nears jury deliberations

Trayon White federal trial nears jury deliberations

The fate of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White could soon be in the hands of a federal jury as prosecutors prepare closing arguments and the defense presses a motion for dismissal.

The Brief

    • Prosecutors prepare closing arguments as the defense presses a motion for dismissal
    • Prosecutors allege Trayon White accepted cash and up to $156,000 in kickbacks
    • White faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted

WASHINGTON - The fate of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White could soon be in the hands of a federal jury as prosecutors prepare closing arguments and the defense presses a motion for dismissal.

Tuesday’s proceedings focused on several issues for the judge to resolve, including the defense’s dismissal motion, a standard step, and final instructions that will be given to jurors. 

RELATED: Prosecution and defense rest in federal bribery trial for DC Councilman Trayon White

TRAYONWHITE-TRIALWASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (Photo by Allison Robbert/For The Washington

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Prosecutors allege the Ward 8 councilmember accepted cash and up to $156,000 in kickbacks from businessman‑turned‑FBI informant Allieu Kumara in exchange for help securing city violence‑interruption program contracts.

White’s defense has acknowledged he took the cash but argues it was not a bribe. Kumara, White’s brother‑in‑law, faces separate criminal charges for stealing money from a COVID Paycheck Protection Program and agreed to cooperate with federal investigators in hopes of a lighter sentence.

RELATED: FBI informant testifies in DC Councilman Trayon White’s federal bribery trial

The defense is also asking the judge to allow jury instructions that would let jurors consider entrapment, a claim prosecutors say is unsupported by evidence.

If convicted, White, who was expelled from the council but later won back his Ward 8 seat, faces up to 15 years in prison.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting. 

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