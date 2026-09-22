Trayon White federal trial nears jury deliberations

The Brief Prosecutors prepare closing arguments as the defense presses a motion for dismissal Prosecutors allege Trayon White accepted cash and up to $156,000 in kickbacks White faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted



The fate of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White could soon be in the hands of a federal jury as prosecutors prepare closing arguments and the defense presses a motion for dismissal.

Tuesday’s proceedings focused on several issues for the judge to resolve, including the defense’s dismissal motion, a standard step, and final instructions that will be given to jurors.

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TRAYONWHITE-TRIALWASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (Photo by Allison Robbert/For The Washington Expand

Prosecutors allege the Ward 8 councilmember accepted cash and up to $156,000 in kickbacks from businessman‑turned‑FBI informant Allieu Kumara in exchange for help securing city violence‑interruption program contracts.

White’s defense has acknowledged he took the cash but argues it was not a bribe. Kumara, White’s brother‑in‑law, faces separate criminal charges for stealing money from a COVID Paycheck Protection Program and agreed to cooperate with federal investigators in hopes of a lighter sentence.

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The defense is also asking the judge to allow jury instructions that would let jurors consider entrapment, a claim prosecutors say is unsupported by evidence.

If convicted, White, who was expelled from the council but later won back his Ward 8 seat, faces up to 15 years in prison.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.