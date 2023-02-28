Train carrying propane derails in Manatee County, but no leaks detected yet: officials

Officials in Manatee County are investigating what led up to a train derailment.

The view from SkyFOX shows five train cars toppled over. The scene is unfolding at 7155 16th Street East.

According to South Manatee County Fire Rescue, one of the derailed cars is full of propane. Another, which remained upright, is also carrying propane. Four cars have sheetrock.

As of noon, thermal imaging shows no leaks, but hazmat crews are still monitoring.

No evacuation orders have been issued and there are no road closures at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.