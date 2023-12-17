VIDEO: North Texas train derails after crash with 18-wheeler

There was a train derailment near Aledo, Texas, about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, on Sunday morning after it was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the derailment happened just before 10 a.m.

An 18-wheeler with an oversized load was southbound on FM 5 in Annetta when it became stuck while crossing the train tracks.

That’s when it was struck by a Union Pacific train that was heading to Fort Worth.

Two train engines and 17 train cars derailed after the crash.

Samuel Ingram was recording when the train hit the 18-wheeler.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

The video shows the train crashing into the 18-wheeler and lifting it off of the ground.

"Oh my god," Ingram can be heard saying. "Look at the train it is flipping upside down."

The train conductor was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.