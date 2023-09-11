Tragic death of DC teen in subway surfing stunt sparks calls for safety measures

A D.C. teen was killed while attempting a dangerous social media trend known as subway surfing.

That's when people climb and ride on top of moving trains.

Jay Thirunarayanapuram died in June after subway surfing at the Rhode Island Metro stop.

It was five days after his 15th birthday.

Jay’s smile resembles the joy he brought to life.

Jay Thirunarayanapuram's parents.

His mother and father said he was an intelligent and talented young man and an animal lover who expressed himself through art.

"He was so overconfident; he didn’t think that he was just throwing it all away just for this crazy adventure that he should’ve never been on," said Jay's mom Viashila Honawar

Jay was tragically killed by a Red Line train in D.C. on June 20 during rush hour.

The social media challenge he was doing has led to physical harm and even deadly consequences.

Jay’s parents shared a video with FOX 5 showing that their son had been recording himself performing the trend prior to his passing.

Featured article

"We were shocked. We were absolutely in awe that he was doing something so scary," Honawar said. "We both spoke with him separately and said this is not the right thing to do. You cannot do this."

Now, Jay’s mother and father are demanding protocols be put in place, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

In response, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin sent a letter to Meta and TikTok asking what they are doing to reduce and deter the dangerous stunt.

Jay Thirunarayanapuram, 15, of Washington D.C.

A TikTok spokesperson sent FOX 5 a statement that reads: "Even though this behavior predates TikTok, our team of safety professionals are dedicated to protecting our community and will remove dangerous content like subway surfing as soon as we become aware of it."

"Teenagers, they think they’re invincible," Honowar said. "They think nothing bad is going to happen to them and Jay thought that too."

Representative Raskin is also requesting WMATA share what is being done to stop subway surfing.

WMATA provided FOX 5 with a statement that reads in part:

"We have been in touch with NYC transit and industry safety advocate groups to collaborate on amplifying messages that we hope will discourage this potentially deadly activity."

Jay’s parents are warning everyone – it’s not worth the risk.

"Please don’t," Honowar said. "This experience has just left our family so bereft. Our whole world has been shaken."

WMATA says since 2021, there have been five reports of subway surfing, including Jay’s death. Two others resulted in non-deadly injuries