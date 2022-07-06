Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-495 in Fairfax County

Evening commuters beware: Virginia's Department of Transportation is urging all drivers to avoid I-495 at Route 50 in Fairfax, Virginia.

The main southbound lanes of the outer loop are closed currently due to a tractor-trailer fire. Crews are working to put out the flames. Officials say a tow truck is now at the scene to begin the removal of the truck.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reports express lanes have reopened. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



