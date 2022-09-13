Tractor-trailer carrying sheetrock overturns causes morning delays in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of sheetrock overturned early Tuesday morning causing delays in the Laurel area.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Interstate 95 service road between MD-198 and the merge with the main lanes of I-95.
The driver suffered minor injuries. Officials say some fuel leaked onto the roadway.
The lanes of the service road are closed between MD-198 and the I-95 merge.