Tractor-trailer carrying sheetrock overturns causes morning delays in Laurel

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:19AM
LAUREL, Md. - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of sheetrock overturned early Tuesday morning causing delays in the Laurel area.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Interstate 95 service road between MD-198 and the merge with the main lanes of I-95.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Officials say some fuel leaked onto the roadway.

The lanes of the service road are closed between MD-198 and the I-95 merge.