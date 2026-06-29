Tracking Metro’s summer 2026 Red Line closures

If you ride the Red Line, your morning commute could look very different this time next week.

What we know:

Metro’s major summer shutdown between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights begins next Monday and will last for two months. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh took a closer look at what riders can expect when the work begins.

From July 6 through September 6, trains will not operate between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights while Metro completes several large construction projects. The work includes building a second mezzanine at North Bethesda to connect with the future Purple Line, making platform improvements at Grosvenor–Strathmore and performing maintenance on the elevated tracks over Rockville Pike.

To keep riders moving, Metro says about 100 free shuttle buses will replace train service, running every five to eight minutes. Commuters should plan for an additional 20 to 25 minutes of travel time. Drivers along Rockville Pike will also see more than seven miles of bus‑only lanes during the project.

Red Line trains will continue operating, but only in two segments: Shady Grove to North Bethesda and Friendship Heights to Glenmont.

Commuters say the shutdown will be a disruption, but they’re hoping for the best. Umeh reports most employees at the National Institutes of Health will be teleworking during the closure, and other agencies or businesses may encourage similar arrangements.

Summer 2026 Red Line Major Construction (Source: WMATA)

Effective: Jul 6, 2026 - Sep 6, 2026

From July 6-Sept. 6, 2026, Metro will complete major construction on the Red Line. During this period, trains will not operate between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Free parking will be available at North Bethesda and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations.

Free shuttle buses will replace trains at the following stations: Grosvenor-Strathmore , Medical Center , and Bethesda .

During this period, Red Line trains will operate every six minutes during the daytime and every ten minutes during late night service in two segments:

Between Shady Grove and North Bethesda

Between Friendship Heights and Glenmont

Anticipated construction activities

Create a second mezzanine at Bethesda station to integrate the MTA Purple Lineopens in a new tab

Rehabilitate the platform at Grosvenor-Strathmore by replacing slab edges and tiles, adding new lighting, and modifying drainage

Maintain the raised railway across Rockville Pike/MD 355 between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Medical Center

Alternative transportation options

Shuttle types

Local Shuttle

Stops at North Bethesda, Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center, Bethesda, and Friendship Heights

Average travel time between stops: 10 minutes

Express Shuttle

Travels from North Bethesda to Friendship Heights

Average travel time between stops: 26 minutes

Shuttle stop locations

North Bethesda (southbound service only)

Express Shuttle

Boarding: Bus Bay C

Exiting: Bus Bay D

Local Shuttle

Boarding: Bus Bay C

Exiting: Bus Bay D

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Express Shuttle

N/A

Local Shuttle

Northbound: Bus Bay L

Southbound: Bus Bay F

Medical Center

Express Shuttle

N/A

Local Shuttle

Northbound: Intersection of northbound Rockville Pike & Wood Rd (Bus Stop ID #2005196)

Southbound: Intersection of southbound Rockville Pike & South Dr (Bus Stop ID #2000208)

Bethesda

Express Shuttle

N/A

Local Shuttle

Northbound: Intersection of northbound Wisconsin Ave & East-West Hwy (Temporary Stop)

Southbound: Intersection of southbound Wisconsin Ave & Montgomery Ave (Temporary Stop)

Friendship Heights (northbound service only)

Express Shuttle

Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW

Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)

Local Shuttle

Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW

Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)