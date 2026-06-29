Tracking Metro’s summer 2026 Red Line closures
BETHESDA, Md. - If you ride the Red Line, your morning commute could look very different this time next week.
What we know:
Metro’s major summer shutdown between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights begins next Monday and will last for two months. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh took a closer look at what riders can expect when the work begins.
From July 6 through September 6, trains will not operate between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights while Metro completes several large construction projects. The work includes building a second mezzanine at North Bethesda to connect with the future Purple Line, making platform improvements at Grosvenor–Strathmore and performing maintenance on the elevated tracks over Rockville Pike.
To keep riders moving, Metro says about 100 free shuttle buses will replace train service, running every five to eight minutes. Commuters should plan for an additional 20 to 25 minutes of travel time. Drivers along Rockville Pike will also see more than seven miles of bus‑only lanes during the project.
Red Line trains will continue operating, but only in two segments: Shady Grove to North Bethesda and Friendship Heights to Glenmont.
Commuters say the shutdown will be a disruption, but they’re hoping for the best. Umeh reports most employees at the National Institutes of Health will be teleworking during the closure, and other agencies or businesses may encourage similar arrangements.
Summer 2026 Red Line Major Construction (Source: WMATA)
Effective: Jul 6, 2026 - Sep 6, 2026
From July 6-Sept. 6, 2026, Metro will complete major construction on the Red Line. During this period, trains will not operate between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Free parking will be available at North Bethesda and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations.
Free shuttle buses will replace trains at the following stations: Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center, and Bethesda.
During this period, Red Line trains will operate every six minutes during the daytime and every ten minutes during late night service in two segments:
- Between Shady Grove and North Bethesda
- Between Friendship Heights and Glenmont
Anticipated construction activities
- Create a second mezzanine at Bethesda station to integrate the MTA Purple Lineopens in a new tab
- Rehabilitate the platform at Grosvenor-Strathmore by replacing slab edges and tiles, adding new lighting, and modifying drainage
- Maintain the raised railway across Rockville Pike/MD 355 between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Medical Center
Alternative transportation options
- Metro's free local and express shuttle buses operate adjacent to the impacted area on Rockville Pike/MD 355. The shuttle buses are the most direct replacement for Red line service — learn more below
- MARC train (commuter rail), June 29-Sept. 4: Providing half-price fares from their Rockville and Garrett Park stations to both Union Station and Silver Spring station (runs mornings and evenings only): MARC Train Welcomes Washington Metrorail Customers
- Metro Bus existing routes: M70 East West Hwy (Bethesda-Silver Spring), M12 University Blvd (Twinbrook-Wheaton), M42 Randolph Rd-College Park (North Bethesda-Glenmont), and M44 Randolph Rd-Hyattsville Crossing (North Bethesda-Glenmont)
- Montgomery County Ride On buses, July 6-Sept. 6: A temporary "Glenmont Express Shuttle" will run from Milestone Park & Ride Lot (Germantown) to Shady Grove station to Glenmont station — this route will provide access to customers who are traveling to the east side of the Red Line. Existing Ride On routes: Route 40 (Rockville-Wheaton) and Route 37 (Grosvenor-Wheaton)
- Biking: Capital Bikeshare will offer Montgomery County residents a free 30-day membership to utilize the Capital Bikeshare system. Click here to fill out a quick form to receive the discount code
Shuttle types
Local Shuttle
- Stops at North Bethesda, Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center, Bethesda, and Friendship Heights
- Average travel time between stops: 10 minutes
Express Shuttle
- Travels from North Bethesda to Friendship Heights
- Average travel time between stops: 26 minutes
Shuttle stop locations
North Bethesda (southbound service only)
Express Shuttle
- Boarding: Bus Bay C
- Exiting: Bus Bay D
Local Shuttle
- Boarding: Bus Bay C
- Exiting: Bus Bay D
Grosvenor-Strathmore
Express Shuttle
- N/A
Local Shuttle
- Northbound: Bus Bay L
- Southbound: Bus Bay F
Medical Center
Express Shuttle
- N/A
Local Shuttle
- Northbound: Intersection of northbound Rockville Pike & Wood Rd (Bus Stop ID #2005196)
- Southbound: Intersection of southbound Rockville Pike & South Dr (Bus Stop ID #2000208)
Bethesda
Express Shuttle
- N/A
Local Shuttle
- Northbound: Intersection of northbound Wisconsin Ave & East-West Hwy (Temporary Stop)
- Southbound: Intersection of southbound Wisconsin Ave & Montgomery Ave (Temporary Stop)
Friendship Heights (northbound service only)
Express Shuttle
- Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW
- Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)
Local Shuttle
- Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW
- Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.