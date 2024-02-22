Toyota recalls 280,000 vehicles after concerns they 'creep forward' in neutral

article

Toyota is recalling around 280,000 Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus LX600 vehicles after it warned customers on Thursday of a safety issue in which their cars could continue moving forward while in neutral.

Toyota urges customers who own these vehicles to contact their dealer or enter their vehicle ID number at toyota.com/recall.

The recall applies to those models that were manufactured between 2022 and 2024.

"Certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position," the company said in a notification.

Toyota says because of this transmission malfunction, customers could see their vehicle "inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash."

According to the statement, Toyota says it will inform owners of the recalled vehicles by the end of April that an update to the vehicle's software for the transmission will go through.

Additionally, Toyota said it is recalling another 19,000 vehicles over a separate software problem in which "the rearview image may not display within the period of time required by certain US safety regulations after the driver shifts the vehicle into reverse, increasing the risk of a crash while backing the vehicle."

This recall involves specific Mirai and Lexus LS, LC, ES models in North America, made between 2023 and 2024.



