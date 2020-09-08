'Towers of Light' tribute to be illuminated next to the Pentagon ahead of 9/11

article

This Wednesday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will illuminate its ‘Towers of Light’ tribute next to the Pentagon in honor of the lives lost in Flight 77 there on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony, which is closed to the public, will be held at the Pentagon Connector Parking Lot on Sept. 9 at 8:45 p.m. and the tribute will be illuminated at 9:11 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say the public is being asked to enjoy the lights from a safe, socially responsible distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who do attend the ceremony, officials say mandatory masks will be provided on-site. Social distancing will also be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available to all in attendance.

The tribute will remain lit through the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 12.