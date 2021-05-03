Tornado warning in effect for Frederick County

The National Weather Service announced tornado warnings for Frederick, Loudoun, Jefferson, and Washington counties on Monday evening.

A current warning for Frederick County is in effect until 8:15 p.m.

A video recorded outside of Charles Town, W.V. showed significant rotation in the clouds, although the NWS has not confirmed a tornado in the area.

In the event of a tornado, take shelter immediately if you are within the area of the warning.

If you are home, go to a low point in the house, such as the basement or storm cellar. Stay away from windows, doors, or exterior walls.

If you are in a car, avoid going under bridges or overpasses.

Watch out for flying debris, which can cause injury or death.