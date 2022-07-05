Tornado touches down in Bowie, pummeling power lines and trees

A tornado warning was issued in Prince George's County Tuesday evening, urging residents and others in the Bowie, Glenn Dale, and Mitchellville areas to seek shelter.

According to several locals and the National Weather Service, the tornado was observed on the ground near Bowie just after 5:30 p.m.

Prince George's County Fire Department said they have received an influx of calls for power lines and trees down in the Old Bowie area.

FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci spotted several suction vortices, which are smaller whirlwinds embedded within a tornado's circulation, in Bowie. He said that winds reached 90-plus miles per hour as it moved southeast. Despite the damage, Prince George's Fire said that there were no injuries reported.