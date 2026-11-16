The Brief The FBI is seeking to identify individuals accused of flying a drone in restricted airspace. Officials witnessed the individuals at the Washington Sailing Marina in Alexandria, Virginia, on Oct. 29. The incident impacted airport operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.



The FBI is seeking to identify individuals accused of flying a drone in restricted airspace near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

What we know:

Officials said the individuals were seen flying a drone at the Washington Sailing Marina on Daingerfield Island in Alexandria, Virginia, on Oct. 29. The location is directly south of the airport. The FBI said the incident impacted airport operations.

Officials said flying a drone or unmanned aircraft in a restricted airspace can lead to civil penalties and, in some cases, federal criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the individuals is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online here.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FBI seeks information about individuals accused of flying a drone in restricted airspace.