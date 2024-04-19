Todd and Julie Chrisley: Family attends Court of Appeals hearing in Atlanta

Savannah Chrisley spoke Friday morning outside the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta before her parents' hearing.

Savannah Chrisley said she was "hopeful" and "prayerful" that the judges had the hearts and the minds to see what was really going on.

She also said that her parents -- Todd and Julie Chrisley -- are OK and are holding up. Additionally, Savannah commented that the federal prison system is broken and it has given them a chance to see that something needs to be done and just because someone is incarcerated, that doesn't mean they should be forgotten.

What happened during the hearing

During the hearing, defense attorney Alex Little presented his case before a three-judge panel, arguing on behalf of the Chrisleys. Little emphasized the central issue of the hearing, stating, "The primary issue that we are arguing today is whether one of the primary witnesses testified falsely and whether the prosecution had any knowledge. We put forth the argument that they did."

However, the prosecution countered, asserting that there was no evidence to support the defense's claim and that it did not negate the fact that the Chrisleys had taken steps to evade the IRS.

Federal attorneys chose not to comment as they exited the courthouse following the proceedings.

Savannah Chrisley spoke again after the hearing about her parents.

"They tuned in today, they watched the whole hearing, and they are feeling hopeful, they are prayerful that the judge will see, just truly, the judge will see what's going on on the record."

The outcome of the court proceeding remains pending as both sides await the decision of the appellate court.

What were the Chrisleys convicted of

The Chrisleys were convicted on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley also faced convictions of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. In 2022, they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison and have been incarcerated since surrendering to authorities in January 2023. The couple was also mandated to serve three years in supervised release and pay over $17 million in restitution.

An Atlanta U.S. District Court judge handed Todd Chrisley, 55, a 12-year prison sentence, and Julie Chrisley, 51, a seven-year sentence. Both sentences have reportedly been reduced by over a year since.

Currently, Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security prison in Florida, while Julie Chrisley was sent to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah invites public to hearing

Savannah Chrisley shared a notice for the hearing on her Instagram account, inviting supporters to join her family in Atlanta on Friday for Oral Arguments on appeal. She also advised attendees to wear business attire and leave their cell phones behind.

She was accompanied by several people on Friday morning, including her grandmother, "Nanny" Faye Chrisley, brother Grayson Chrisley and boyfriend Robert Shiver.

As she walked into the Court of Appeals on Friday morning, people could be heard cheering for her and her family.

Who are the Chrisleys

The Chrisleys rose to fame in 2014 with the USA Network's reality TV series "Chrisley Knows Best," which depicted the lives of the Southern family in their 30,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta. The series later relocated to Nashville during its fourth season. Prior to their convictions, the show spawned spinoffs, including "Growing Up Chrisley," which focused on their children, Chase and Savannah.

Peter Tarantino, the couple's accountant who was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns, is also appealing his three-year prison sentence. The couple were acquitted of a state tax evasion charge in Georgia in 2019.

