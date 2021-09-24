Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse closing Sunday

Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse will close for good at the end of this weekend.

According to an agreement between owner Tim Bauckman and the landlord, the popular Prince William County restaurant will close on Sunday, September 26.

TIM'S RIVERSHORE OFFICIALLY CLOSING AT THE END OF THE SUMMER AFTER COURT BATTLE

The closure will mark the end of a long legal battle between Bauckman and Compass Harbor Properties, LLC, which owns the restaurant.

Bauckman filed a complaint in Prince William County circuit court to extend the lease. CHR Properties, however, filed a counterclaim saying Bauckman owed nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent, late fees and damages to the property.

The court battle ended in an agreement that Bauckman must vacate the property no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.