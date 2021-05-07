Tim’s Rivershore officially closing at the end of the summer after court battle

An iconic Prince William County restaurant along the Potomac River will officially close its doors after a court battle.

Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse has been a popular destination for three decades, but owner Tim Bauckman’s landlords told him in February that it would not be renewing his lease.

Bauckman filed a complaint in Prince William County circuit court to extend the lease.

CHR Properties, however, filed a counterclaim saying Bauckman owed nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent, late fees and damages to the property.

The court battle ended in an agreement that Bauckman must vacate the property no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Bauckman’s lawyer says the agreement works out well for both parties since his restaurant will be open for one more summer season.