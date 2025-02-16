Three shot in Northeast DC apartment complex, two dead

article

The Brief Three men were shot inside a Northeast D.C. apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. One man survived, while two others were pronounced dead at the scene. D.C. police are investigating and asking for information from the public.



Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deadly triple shooting inside a Northeast apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

DC shooting investigation

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, inside the complex, a spokesperson for the department said.

When officers arrived, they found three people shot. One of the men was still alive, however, the other two were described as "unconscious and not breathing." Officials say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many suspects are involved in the shooting. Detectives have not revealed a motive yet or identified any of the victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.

