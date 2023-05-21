Three homes collapse in fire in Harford County

A fire in Harford County late Saturday night displaced 18 residents, according to officials.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, multiple residents called 911 after reportedly hearing several explosions in the 4700 block of Witchhazel Way in Aberdeen, MD.

A two-alarm fire took two hours to control, according to officials.

Three homes collapsed and others sustained fire, soot and water damage to multiple other homes. Due to the intense heat of the fire, heat-related damage also affected other nearby homes. The property loss as a result of the fire is being estimated at $5 million.

One firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening medical issue, according to officials.

Officials believe the fire began within the rear area of one of the middle units. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

18 residents were displaced due to the fire, and are being helped by Harford County Disaster Assistance and Red Cross.



