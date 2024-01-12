Three deaths in a week at Clarksburg correctional facility prompts investigations

The Montgomery County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) issued an apology to the families of three inmates who died in separate incidents within a week at the correctional facility in Clarksburg.

These incidents have raised serious questions about the facility's healthcare capabilities and inmate safety protocols.

The DOCR says the first case occurred on Jan. 9, when an inmate in the medical unit of Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Clarksburg (MCCF) was found unresponsive.

The agency states that despite immediate life-saving efforts by the facility’s medical staff and subsequent intervention by the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the individual died the next day at Holy Cross Hospital.

The preliminary investigation by the Montgomery County Police Department’s Homicide Unit hasn’t suggested foul play; the exact cause of death awaits confirmation from the medical examiner.

On Jan. 10, the DOCR reported the death of another inmate who had been hospitalized at Holy Cross Hospital since Jan. 3 for significant medical issues.

The details surrounding this death are currently under investigation, with an autopsy pending to determine the cause.

The third incident occurred on Jan. 11, when a medical emergency in a housing unit led to the death of another inmate. This case is also under the purview of the MCPD Homicide Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office, with preliminary findings not indicating foul play.

The DOCR says that these back-to-back incidents have highlighted the challenges faced by correctional facilities in managing inmates with complex medical needs.

The DOCR is in the process of cooperating fully with the State’s Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Police Department, and the Medical Examiner’s Office as part of the ongoing investigations to establish the definitive causes of these deaths.

According to the county, the facility's current capacity is 1,028 inmates.