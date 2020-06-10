Three cownose stingray pups born at The Florida Aquarium

After an hour of labor, another cownose ray stingray was born inside The Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

The pup was born around 2 p.m. Monday, and is the third one to be born at the aquarium in recent weeks. The most recent stingray pup has been named Bimini. The other two are named Kitts and Nevis.

Aquarium officials say all three were named after the geological regions where they were found.

They also said more pups are likely on the way. There are four more expecting mothers who may give birth within the next month.

According to The Florida Aquarium, cownose stingrays could be pregnant between 10 to 12 months, and can have up one or two pups at a time.

As for Bimini, the aquarium says it is doing well, and will be moved into the stingray nursery with Kitts and Nevis in the next few days.

