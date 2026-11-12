Threats referencing Alexandria City High school deemed not credible; student identified as suspect

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The Brief A student was identified as a suspect who posted social media threats referencing Alexandria City High School. The student's parents were notified and told to keep the student home pending an investigation. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed in this case.



A student has been identified as the suspect who posted social media threats referencing Alexandria City High School, police said Thursday.

What we know:

The threats prompted an investigation and increased police presence at the school.

Police said they identified a student at the high school's Minnie Howard campus as the suspect. Police further deemed the threats as not credible.

The student's parents were notified by the school and directed to keep the student home from school amid the ongoing investigation, according to police.

READ MORE | Police investigate social media threats referencing Alexandria City High School

The investigation will be referred to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for review and to determine whether charges will be filed. No charges are pending, though possible charges could include communicating threats directed at a school, according to police.

School Resource Officers remain engaged, and additional police presence will continue out of caution.