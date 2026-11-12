Police investigate social media threats referencing Alexandria City High School

The Brief Police increased security Thursday at Alexandria City High School while investigating social media threats. Additional officers are stationed at the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses. Classes are proceeding on a normal schedule on Thursday.



Police increased security Thursday morning at Alexandria City High School while investigating social media threats referencing the school.

Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said in a news release that the department aware of threatening social media posts referencing the high school, though officials did not disclose the platform or the specific nature of the threats.

Additional officers are stationed as a precaution at both the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses, which normally have assigned school resource officers.

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Classes are proceeding on a normal schedule on Thursday. The department's Homeland Security Section is coordinating with the school system to "ensure a safe learning environment for students, staff, and faculty," McGuire said.

Police thanked families who reported the posts and urged students and residents not to reshare threats on social media.

The investigation follows a similar incident two years ago, when Alexandria schools faced online threats mentioning a pulled fire alarm followed by a planned school shooting. Those messages were part of a September 2024 wave of nationwide copycat hoaxes, many originating out of state and amplified locally, which resulted in charges against several teenagers.

Under Virginia law, making threats against a school is a Class 6 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police said the investigation remains active.

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