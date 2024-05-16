iMessage restored after thousands of outages reported

article

iMessage appeared to be working once again after thousands of Apple users across the globe reported outages Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector.com.

Apple's system status website shows that some users were unable to access the service on Thursday for about 45 minutes, but it has since been resolved.

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon customers were all reportedly having issues sending text messages on their Apple devices.

Outages for all three mobile carriers, as well as iMessage, began spiking at around 2:40 p.m. PT, Downdetector.com showed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



