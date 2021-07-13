Thomas Jefferson PTSA president voted out: report
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Drama is unfolding at one of the nation’s most prestigious high schools.
READ MORE: Some local high schools drop out of US News and World Report’s top schools list
According to a report by Inside NoVa, the president of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology’s Parent Teacher Student Association has been ousted.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The organization’s executive committee reportedly voted 3-1 to expunge Bonnie Qin, and replace her with President-Elect Harry Jackson.
READ MORE: Lawsuit says new Thomas Jefferson HS admissions policy discriminates against Asian-Americans
The move was preceded by disputes over admissions changes and critical race theory – a hot-button issue in a number of Northern Virginia school districts.
Advertisement
Thomas Jefferson has been selected as the top high school in America by US News & World Report over the course of several years.