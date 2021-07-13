Thomas Jefferson PTSA president voted out: report

Drama is unfolding at one of the nation’s most prestigious high schools.

According to a report by Inside NoVa, the president of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology’s Parent Teacher Student Association has been ousted.

The organization’s executive committee reportedly voted 3-1 to expunge Bonnie Qin, and replace her with President-Elect Harry Jackson.

The move was preceded by disputes over admissions changes and critical race theory – a hot-button issue in a number of Northern Virginia school districts.

Thomas Jefferson has been selected as the top high school in America by US News & World Report over the course of several years.

