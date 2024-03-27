Recovery efforts remain ongoing as dive teams search for construction workers, who have been presumed dead by their employer and other officials after the Baltimore Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday morning.

Governor Wes Moore in a 3:30 p.m. press conference Tuesday afternoon, said, "This is still an active search and rescue."

Who are the Baltimore bridge collapse victims?

The company that employed the eight-person construction crew, Brawner Builders, said Tuesday afternoon they believed the missing six workers had died given the water’s depth and the amount of time that has passed since the collapse.

A Baltimore organization is honoring one of the victims believed to have died in the Key Bridge collapse. They identified the victim as 40-year-old Miguel Luna, from El Salvador. According to CASA, he has called Maryland home for more than 19 years.

"In the aftermath of the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, our hearts ache for the families of the victims and all those impacted by this horrific accident. Sadly, we discovered that one of the construction workers was a longtime member of our CASA family, adding an even deeper layer of sorrow to this already grievous situation."

Among the six missing and presumed dead after the bridge collapse are people from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, according to diplomats from those countries.

According to the Associated Press, Guatemala’s consulate in Maryland confirmed that two of the missing were Guatemalan citizens working on the bridge. Mexico’s Washington consulate also confirmed in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Mexican citizens were among the missing but did not say how many.

The Honduran man was identified as 34-year-old Maynor Suazo Sandoval of Owings Mills, by the deputy foreign affairs minister of Honduras. Sandoval was also an active member of CASA for about 10 years.

Father Ako Walker, a Catholic priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus, said outside a vigil that he spent time with the families of the workers as they waited for news of their loved ones.

The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "Two Guatemalans, 26 and 35 years old, originally from San Luis, Petén and Camotán, Chiquimula, respectively; are missing after the accident that occurred early this Tuesday, March 26, when a cargo ship lost control on the Patapsco River, colliding with the Francis Scott Key Bridge."

"The Guatemalans were part of a total of eight workers who were repairing the asphalt on the bridge at the time of the accident," it added. "Two men were rescued, but one of them is in critical condition."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.