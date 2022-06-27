Thieves target two Prince George's auto dealerships in attempted heist

Car dealerships across Maryland are on high alert after several break-ins.

One dealership says they were hit in the wee hours of the morning on Monday and the attempted heist was all caught on camera.

Security cameras show the crooks using a bolt cutter and crowbars to get in plus shattering windows and attempting to steal a safe and keys to cars.

Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis reports all this happened around 6:00 a.m. Monday, just ten minutes after an overnight security guard left the business.

Employees say the safe the thieves were after had about $30,000 in it plus titles locked away, and they were reportedly also attempting to steal more than 70 car keys.

All of this happening at the Global Auto Outlet on Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills.

FOX 5 spoke with the general manager who says this is the third time the family-owned dealership has been hit this year.

In August, thieves took off with seven high-end cars reportedly valued at more than a million dollars. And six months ago, there was reportedly another break-in.

While Prince George’s county police say they are looking into the incidents, employees at the Global Auto Outlet say police are not investigating — which they find frustrating.

They say they were told by investigators that police don’t have the manpower to investigate these crimes.