Thieves steal weapons after ramming car into Rockville gun store

Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects.

Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd.

While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black sedan rammed into the gun shop and between five and six suspects forced their way in. The initial report revealed that the bandits ran off with "long guns."

Atlantic Guns shared a message via Facebook addressing the incident.

"As many of our followers, customers, and friends already know, there was an attempt to make entry into the store last Saturday morning. Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft," the statement reads. "We are still assessing the damage and missing items which do appear to be minimal overall."

The gun shop opened for business Friday, but operated at a limited capacity. The store implemented a check-in process at the door to control customer flow in and out of the building.

