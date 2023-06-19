Thieves rob 2 DC restaurant valet attendants at gunpoint

Valet attendants are the latest crime victims in our nation’s capital.

FOX 5 spoke exclusively to two valet attendants who were robbed at gunpoint outside their workplaces.

They say they both feel fortunate to be alive after the horrifying incidents.

Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

D.C. police released a surveillance photo of the suspects, wearing dark hoods, and dressed in black masks on Sunday.

The valet attendant said the suspects are two teenagers who walked up, placed guns to his neck, and robbed him of $500 in cash tips and his iPhone on the 2100 block of 2nd Street Southwest.

Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

Police also released a surveillance photo of the silver SUV the suspects hopped in and sped off.

Around 45 minutes after the first robbery, police say the silver SUV pulled up to another restaurant on the 700 blocks of K Street NW.

The two suspects robbed a valet attendant there with a gun, saying "Don’t move," taking $150 in cash tips.

Both valet attendants told FOX 5 they are too terrified to reveal their identities.

"It’s kind of dangerous stuff," one of them said. "Scary raising kids, you know? Very scary"

"I feel like nervous. Scared because I feel like they can come back for more," the other valet attendant told us.

The suspects were last seen driving the silver SUV with Maryland temporary tags that read t1370157.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.