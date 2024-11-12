Thieves plow stolen pickup truck into Virginia 7-Eleven, steal money from ATM: police

Authorities are searching for thieves who smashed a stolen pickup truck into a Virginia 7-Eleven store and stole money from an ATM inside.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 2 a.m. at the convenience store on the 300 block of South Whiting Street in Alexandria.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said the masked thieves plowed the stolen white pickup into the front of the store. They then jumped out and forced the ATM open, stealing the money inside.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says police are reviewing security camera footage of the incident.

A store employee told Alnwick that while sweeping outside, a white pickup truck approached. Three suspects exited the vehicle, and one grabbed the employee by the arm, and forced him inside. The employee and another worker were made to stay behind the counter.

The suspects, dressed in black and wearing masks, used a hammer to pry open the ATM. They abandoned the truck and fled in a getaway car, believed to be a black Dodge Charger.

Alexandria City police issued a lookout for the vehicle, which was last seen heading into Prince George's County.

The store owner told Alnwick that this is the third time the ATM has been targeted, with previous incidents occurring last year and twice this year. He noted that the company responsible for installing the ATM was supposed to add anti-theft reinforcements.

The investigation is continuing at this time.