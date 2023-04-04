Thieves caught on camera stealing bottles of liquor from Alley Cat Restaurant in DC

The search is on for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing several bottles of liquor from a popular restaurant that recently relocated to Northwest.

On March 10, around 4:24 a.m. D.C. police said the suspects forced open the front door at the Alley Cat Restaurant located at 5247 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

While inside, the men took two bottles of Pineapple Ciroc, two bottles of Belvedere, two bottles of Jim Beam whiskey, three bottles of silver Patron, a bottle of Courvoisier cognac, Louis Martini and Cellier Dauphin wine, Ketel One vodka, and more liquor totaling over $1,000.

The police report also mentions the suspects took about $200 of cash from a locked cabinet.

The Alley Cat restaurant and bar opened its doors in the Friendship Heights neighborhood in Northwest in January 2023. The restaurant left the Landmark area in Alexandria in September 2022.

Police released the surveillance video Tuesday, hoping the public can help lead them to the suspects.

Check out the video below:



