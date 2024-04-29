Amazon Fresh thief accused of repeatedly stealing from store in Chevy Chase

The search is on for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an Amazon Fresh store in Montgomery County.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department believe the suspect stole about $7,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon Fresh on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase on 36 separate occasions between October 2023 and April 18, 2024.

"It’s ridiculous! That is far, far too many times, and it seems like they clearly need to take a look at their security and do better," Kristin Rosen said outside of the store early Monday evening after learning of the case.

Thief steals nearly $7,000 worth of items during 36 visits to Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase. Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

"I don’t know what to say," added Campbell Wright, who said he shops at the store nearly every day.

The department has released surveillance photos of the suspect, in hopes the public will help identify him.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org. Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000.