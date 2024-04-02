Thief caught on camera robbing Southeast DC Subway

A Subway employee is speaking out after a recent robbery in Southeast D.C.

The crime was captured on surveillance video, and that Subway worker says that he was very scared when the suspect walked into the restaurant in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE and demanded money.

The employee didn’t put up a fight. He told the thief to take the tip jar and the suspect wanted more than that, police say.

It happened on March 15th at around 6:15 in the morning.

Footage from that day shows the suspect wearing a mask, ripped jeans, and a distinctive hooded sweatshirt with orange, pink, and black stripes on the arms, and a large pink X on the back.

After the Subway employee gives him the tip jar and runs out of the restaurant, the suspect can be seen leaping over a glass wall, looking behind the counter, grabbing the cash register, and then climbing back over the wall.

But this time, he gets tangled in some wires and hits the wall.

He frees himself and can be seen leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash in the register.

"It’s scary for us. We feel unsafe at work," the Subway employee told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively. "He could have had a weapon with him"

"We want justice, because why should this be happening?" the worker continued. "This is unfair. In this nice country, this should not be happening. We are working here. We are employees."

The crew working Tuesday told FOX 5 that all they want to do is to be able to come to work, put together 6 inches and 12 inches, and serve pizzas.

But they say they're absolutely tired of the crime in the area, and they want to feel safe.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to give them a call.