Theater at Dave Chappelle's DC high school won't bear his name after controversy

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts has a new name for its theater, but it won't bear the name of alumni Dave Chappelle.

Last year, students expressed concerns about naming it after the comedian because of his remarks about gay and transgender people during his Netflix special "The Closer."

Chappelle says he met with students and announced tonight that the new name is The Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression. The celebrated funnyman says he'd welcome adding his name at some point in the future.