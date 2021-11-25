Thanksgiving: What the US holiday looks like around the world

The story of the Wampanoag Tribe and pilgrims is uniquely American, but Thanksgiving celebrations are far from it.

Whether they take place in late November or earlier in the year, many countries recognize Thanksgiving as a holiday.

Many of them trace their origins directly to an influence of American culture. Others developed the holiday in their own right.

Here’s a look at notable Thanksgiving celebrations across the globe.

Thanksgiving in Canada

It’s probably not surprising to find Canada on a list of countries that celebrate Thanksgiving. After all, the Canadians are America’s northern neighbors.

But you might be surprised to know their celebration predates America’s by over 40 years.

According to the History Channel, English navigator Martin Frobisher held a ceremony in 1578 to give thanks for the safety of his fleet. Centuries later, British loyalists who left the United States after the Revolutionary War brought American traditions, like turkey dinners.

Today, the Canadian version of the holiday looks nearly identical to the American version. While Americans mark the holiday on the last Thursday of November, the Canadians celebrate on the second Monday of October.

Families in both countries gather for large feasts and professional football plays on the TV.

National Thanksgiving Day in Liberia

Liberia was founded by former slaves who went back to Africa with the help of the American Colonization Society.

They established a government similar to that of the United States, adopted a flag similar to America’s and introduced American traditions, like Thanksgiving.

In the early 1880s, Liberian officials declared the first Thursday of November as National Thanksgiving Day. Today, it’s largely celebrated by the country’s Christian population.

Churches auction off baskets full of fruit while local families partake in feasts that feature spicy roast chicken and mashed cassavas.

Thanksgiving in The Netherlands

About 40% of the pilgrims who came to Plymouth in 1620 originated from The Netherlands — specifically, the city of Leiden.

Many of today’s Leiden residents celebrate their historical ties to the pilgrims by holding non-denominational church services on the fourth Thursday of November.

‘Erntedankfest’ (Thanksgiving in Germany)

Erntedankfest, which stands for harvest festival of thanks, takes place every October.

According to the History Channel, celebrants may carry an Erntekrone ("harvest crown") of grains, fruit and flowers to their church in a solemn procession, and eat fattened-up chickens or der castrated roosters.

Many churches also use the day to give thanks for the good fortune their congregation received that year.

Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico

When Puerto Rico became an American territory in the late 1800s, they adopted many Thanksgiving customs while putting their own twists on the holiday.

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, a Puerto Rican Thanksgiving meal includes turkey. It also consists of roasted pork, plantain dishes, rice and beans.

After dinner, Puerto Ricans also embrace the shopping frenzy known as Black Friday.

