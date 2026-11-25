The Brief Crowds were building at Washington's Union Station on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as travelers turned to trains and buses amid 17% higher airfares and a Thanksgiving flight schedule the FAA says is the busiest in 16 years. Amtrak is adding extra cars to Northeast Regional trains and two round trips between D.C. and New York on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day after carrying more than 1.2 million riders last Thanksgiving. Ahead of a coastal storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the D.C. area through Thanksgiving, Delta Air Lines has issued weather waivers for Reagan National, Dulles and BWI airports.



Crowds are building at Washington's Union Station on Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, as thousands of Thanksgiving travelers turn to trains and buses to bypass crowded highways, steep airfares and potential flight delays ahead of an incoming coastal storm.

What we know:

Amtrak is bracing for another record-breaking Thanksgiving rush after carrying more than 1.2 million passengers during the holiday week last year. To meet demand, the rail service added extra cars to Northeast Regional trains throughout the week, along with two additional round trips between D.C. and New York on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. More added service is planned for Sunday's return rush.

The surge at Union Station reflects a broader shift toward alternative modes of transit. According to AAA, roughly 2.6 million Americans are traveling by train, bus or cruise this Thanksgiving – an increase of more than 4% compared to last year, driven in part by elevated gas prices and airfares.

At the same time, the nation's airports are seeing historic volume. The Federal Aviation Administration says this is the busiest Thanksgiving flight schedule in 16 years, and the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 17.6 million passengers nationwide through Monday, Nov. 30.

With average airfares up about 17% this year and a coastal storm forecast to bring rain and strong winds to the D.C. area from Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day, Delta Air Lines has issued weather waivers for travelers flying through Reagan National, Dulles and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall airports.

What they're saying:

At Union Station on Wednesday morning, travelers told FOX 5 that convenience and cost pushed them toward rail and bus routes over flying:

Jamie Grillo, traveling by train: "Mostly ease. I think it’s a lot easier generally to travel by Union Station when I live right on the Red Line than actually going to the airport. I’ve always kind of relied on Union Station when, again, flights are expensive, and it’s always closer to go to Union Station than schlep all the way out to Virginia."

Sophia, traveling by bus: "The plane, the train was too expensive, so we looked at the bus and I was like, 'Oh, this is a great idea. We’ll just get the night, we’ll sleep in the night, and we’ll have the full day.'"

Travel Tips:

Officials urge holiday travelers to build extra buffer time into their schedules ahead of departures:

Train passengers: Amtrak recommends arriving at the station at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure.

Airline passengers: Travelers flying out of D.C.-area airports should arrive at least two hours early and check with their carrier for storm-related schedule changes or fee waivers.

What we don't know:

Other major carriers at Reagan National, Dulles and BWI have not yet announced whether they will join Delta in issuing weather waivers, and aviation officials have not yet reported widespread storm-related cancellations at D.C.-area airports.