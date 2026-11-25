The Brief Roughly 72.9 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30, with Wednesday marking the busiest travel day on the roads. AAA advises completing Wednesday trips before noon to avoid the heaviest congestion between noon and 7 p.m., while Maryland State Police are deploying additional patrols for the holiday rush. Drivers are navigating national regular gas prices hovering at $3.58 a gallon – matching 2022's Thanksgiving Day record – alongside incoming high wind alerts that could affect crossings at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Delaware Memorial Bridge.



Millions of holiday travelers are hitting the highways Wednesday, Nov. 25 – the busiest driving day of the Thanksgiving travel period – ahead of afternoon congestion and an incoming storm system expected to bring strong winds to the region.

What we know:

According to AAA, approximately 72.9 million people plan to travel by car between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30 – a slight dip from last year's 73.1 million drivers following three years of increases, largely due to elevated travel and fuel costs.

For those driving Wednesday, AAA says the smoothest travel window wraps up by noon, with heavy traffic expected along major corridors from noon until 7 p.m. To keep highways safe during the surge, Maryland State Police are adding extra patrols throughout the holiday weekend.

At the pump, national gas prices are trending slightly downward but remain steep. According to AAA, the national average for regular unleaded sits at $3.58 per gallon – matching the record Thanksgiving Day high set in 2022 – with East Coast prices running even higher:

Regular: $3.58

Mid-grade: $4.12

Premium: $4.51

Diesel: $5.76

Forecasters and transportation officials are also closely monitoring high wind advisories and warnings ahead of Thursday's coastal storm, which could create hazardous driving conditions on major spans including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

What they're saying:

Early morning travelers hitting the road before the midday rush told FOX 5 they rely on overnight driving, phone calls and plenty of coffee to make the long hauls:

Steve, driving from New York to North Carolina: "It’s easier to drive at night – less traffic, less people on the roads. Just take your rest if you need to take a break, take a break. I do 10 hours no problem. That’s easy for me."

Frederick, driving from Maryland to Massachusetts: "The best thing is to talk to someone on the phone. It keeps you awake, engaged – it makes the time worthwhile because you are doing something useful."

Abdiel, driving from North Carolina to Connecticut: "Yeah, I don’t mind driving, it’s an adventure. I just wanted a coffee right now."

When asked what dish they were most excited to eat once they arrive at their family gatherings, travelers offered a unanimous answer: baked macaroni and cheese.

Road Safety Tips:

AAA reminds motorists to check tires, batteries and fluid levels to make sure their vehicles are road-ready before departing.

For travelers transporting baked casseroles or other perishable Thanksgiving dishes in the car – especially on trips lasting longer than two hours – food safety experts recommend chilling the food beforehand and packing it in a cooler to keep it cold during the drive.

What we don't know:

Transportation officials have not yet announced whether incoming wind gusts will trigger specific vehicle restrictions or lane closures on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge or Delaware Memorial Bridge later this week.