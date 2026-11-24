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The Brief Alexandria City Public Schools placed 72 current employees on temporary leave after an internal audit of roughly 1,700 hires over the past three years revealed they had not completed a required secondary background check through the Virginia Department of Social Services. Acting Superintendent Dr. Grace Taylor said all 72 workers passed Virginia State Police criminal background checks, and 27 have already been cleared by VDSS to return to work as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 23. School operations have been minimally affected, and Taylor said any employee found to have a substantiated child abuse or neglect complaint will be dismissed under school board policy.



Seventy-two Alexandria City Public Schools employees were placed on temporary leave after an internal audit found they had not completed a state-mandated secondary background check for child abuse or neglect, Acting Superintendent Dr. Grace Taylor announced Monday, Nov. 23.

What we know:

In a message sent to families and staff Monday afternoon, Taylor said the school division launched an independent review of its hiring records following recent reports that another Virginia school system failed to complete required Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) screenings.

Out of approximately 1,700 people hired by ACPS over the past three years, all underwent criminal background checks through the Virginia State Police. However, the review determined that 72 current employees had not completed the required secondary VDSS check to verify they have no founded complaints through the Office of Child Protective Services.

Taylor directed administrators to place the affected workers on temporary leave until their forms are submitted and verified. If VDSS processing takes longer than anticipated, employees may be reassigned to non-student-facing roles until they receive clearance.

According to Taylor, 70 of the 72 employees had already submitted their VDSS applications as of Monday, and 27 had been cleared to return to work. The division expects the remaining results within two business days.

Additional staff have been brought in to cover for employees awaiting clearance, and school operations have been minimally impacted, Taylor said. If the VDSS review reveals that any employee is the subject of a founded complaint of child abuse or neglect, School Board Policy GCDA mandates dismissal once state appeal rights are exhausted.

The backstory:

ACPS's internal audit follows a major controversy in Albemarle County Public Schools, which closed all of its schools last week after discovering more than 500 staffers hired over three years had not undergone required VDSS child-abuse registry checks.

What they're saying:

Taylor emphasized that district officials have no reason to suspect any of the 72 ACPS employees intentionally skipped the form or have a founded child-protective complaint, while calling the administrative oversight unacceptable.

"While we are encouraged that this situation is being resolved quickly, I do want to make clear that this circumstance is not acceptable," Taylor wrote. "I am working with staff to ensure that our hiring processes are improved so that such oversights do not happen again and that there is appropriate accountability."

What we don't know:

District officials have not specified which schools or job positions the 72 employees hold, whether the two remaining employees who had not yet submitted their forms have since completed them or what specific changes ACPS plans to make to its hiring procedures.