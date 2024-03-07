Texas wildfires: Utility provider says facilities appeared to have role in igniting fire

Utility provider Xcel Energy said Thursday that its facilities appeared to have played a part in igniting a massive wildfire in the Texas Panhandle that grew into the largest in state history.

Texas officials have said they are still investigating the cause of the Smokehouse Creek fire that has burned an estimated 1,059,570 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Minnesota-based company said in a statement that it disputes claims that "it acted negligently" in maintaining and operating infrastructure.

"Based on currently available information, Xcel Energy acknowledges that its facilities appear to have been involved in an ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire," the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Gov. Abbott honors fire chief killed in Panhandle fire

Xcel said it is cooperating with investigators and carrying out its own review.

In the same statement the company disputed that it acted negligently in keeping maintaining and operating its infrastructure.

"We encourage people who had property destroyed by or livestock lost in the Smokehouse Creek fire to submit a claim to Xcel Energy through our claims process," the statement says.

The fire is one of a series of fires that ignited in the rural Panhandle last week and prompted evacuation orders in a handful of small communities.

A filing with the SEC last week shows that attorneys asked the company to preserve a fallen utility pole that was found near the origin of the fire.

The Smokehouse Creek fire is currently 44 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire has killed at least two people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.