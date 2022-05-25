Texas School Shooting: DC area school districts react after gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults

A shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two adults dead on Tuesday. Local school districts in the DC region are now sharing messages with parents, students and staff regarding the violent attack.

The suspect, identified by Abbott as Salvador Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School after abandoning his vehicle with a handgun and possibly a rifle. He was killed by a Border Patrol agent.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

READ MORE: Texas school shooting: 19 children, 2 adults killed before gunman shot

Here are how local schools in the DMV are responding:

D.C.

DC Public Schools

Chancellor of DC Public Schools Lewis D. Ferebee tweeted reaction on Tuesday:

"Too often, our city and country must grapple with how to respond to heartbreaking incidents of gun violence. There are not words that can paper over the work that must be done to ensure students and staff are safe.

The trauma of incidents in Texas, in Buffalo, and the everyday gun violence that has become normal in this country is significant. I encourage the DCPS community to access the mental health resources available, and to give yourself time and space to process and grieve.

We will continue to work closely with @DCPoliceDept & other city agencies on the security and wellbeing of our school communities. This includes a layered safety & security approach with our school security guards and highly trained, youth specific, MPD School Resource Officers."

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Public Schools tweeted this update on Tuesday:

"In light of today's Texas school shooting and out of an abundance of caution, you may see an additional police presence near schools tomorrow. This is to help relieve anxiety of families, students, and staff. There have been no threats against schools."

Charles County

Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Maria V. Navarro sent out this update on Tuesday:

"Earlier today, the Uvalde, Texas, community experienced a heartbreaking and senseless tragedy as an armed gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and opened fire on staff and students. As of this evening, police have confirmed 18 students and one adult tragically lost their lives today. My heart hurts for the families of the victims and my thoughts and sympathies go out to the entire Uvalde community. As a parent, I know when school shootings happen that these incidents cause panic, stress, anxieties and fears.

Additional supports for students and staff will be in place at all schools tomorrow and for as long as needed. This includes additional counselors, psychologists, pupil personnel workers and administrators. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is increasing police patrols near our schools and during other school-related activities such as our upcoming high school graduations and other school celebratory events. All Charles County middle and high schools have an assigned school resource officer on site daily, and additional security staff will be on site at all elementary schools for the remainder of the school year.

I have asked our school administrators to ensure school resource officers and staffs remain diligent in an awareness of their surroundings and visitors to our schools and buildings. All of our schools and buildings feature a locked door-entry system in which staff uses a camera to monitor visitors at main entrances. Staff also monitors exterior doors to ensure they remain locked throughout the school day.

We also have a dedicated Office of School Safety and Security of which the staff monitors local and national news, climate conditions in our communities, and work with school administrators and police to address and investigate any known issues that can impact the learning day for or safety of students and staff. I am grateful for the collaboration we have between the police, our school resource officers, and our school safety and security office.

Resources are available for families, parents and staff about tragic events such as today’s school shooting. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network offers resources online at https://www.nctsn.org/resources/coping-after-mass-violence. Also attached is a resource from the National Association of School Psychologists that features tips for educators and parents in talking with others about sensitive topics such as school violence.

The safety and security of all staff and students is a priority. In addition to educating students, the protection, safety, welfare and overall well-being of all staff and children is very important to us. We remain committed to ensuring those in our buildings each day are in a safe and welcoming environment."

Howard County

Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano sent this update on Tuesday:

"My heart is heavy as I process the news of another senseless act of school violence and loss of life at Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas. I hurt for the families and communities impacted. I know this takes a toll on the children and adults in our Howard County community, just as it impacts me immensely. Many of us are feeling sadness, frustration and concern as we consider the impact of this situation on our young people. I wanted to send this note to you tonight to provide you assurance that our staff is prepared to help students as they process this event, as well as to highlight the safety and security strategies we have in place.

Please know that the student services team at every school is prepared to assist any students and staff members affected by this tragedy. We will encourage students, who need an outlet, to talk about these events with trusted adults in their building. Parents/guardians can access resources available online about how to talk to children about school violence if they are in need.

In collaboration with the Howard County Police Department, we take a proactive approach to ensuring that each school is as safe and secure as it can be. Developing effective school emergency plans, training staff, maintaining security cameras located throughout every school, and locking doors and windows are some of the many strategies we implement to enhance safety in every one of our schools and offices.

It is important for all parents and guardians to be subscribed to receive emails and texts from their child’s school because that is our primary form of communication during an emergency. Information is available online, or for assistance contact your child’s school.

As always, our steadfast commitment remains on the well-being of our students and staff, and I thank our entire community for your continued support during these difficult times."

Montgomery County

The following statement was posted on the Montgomery County Public Schools website on Tuesday:

"On behalf of the Montgomery County Board of Education and Montgomery County Public Schools, we mourn the senseless and tragic loss of life at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Violence in any form is intolerable. Violence against children and those who are called to teach, serve and protect them, in the place they are meant to be the most safe, is unbearable. Tonight we hold our children extra close as we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ending senseless gun violence and to providing for the safety, security and wellbeing of our entire school community."

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

APS posted this message from Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán on their website on Wednesday:

"Today is a sad day for schools and all of us nationwide as we all collectively mourn the tragic loss of life that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, yesterday. Late yesterday, we also learned of an incidence of violence closer to home in Alexandria where a high school student was killed. These events follow other recent tragedies in Buffalo and other communities.

We condemn these senseless acts of violence and offer our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones. I want you to know that the health and safety of our schools, and the students and staff in our care, remain our highest priority. We prioritize security in all our buildings, and our safety plans are reviewed by staff, in collaboration with local first responders, as we all work to maintain the safety and security of our schools.

We understand that our students and staff may need additional support during this time. We want to reinforce that we have support services in place and available to those who may be struggling with processing these events. School staff will be providing developmentally appropriate responses to students, and students should reach out to a counselor or other trusted adult if they need support. Staff should contact the Employee Assistance Program. Below are some resources that may be helpful during this time:

Let us continue working together to protect our children and community. Please remain vigilant and report any concerning behavior or other incidents you see or hear to your school administrator or supervisor.

Thank you for your partnership."

Fairfax County

This message from Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand was posted on their website on Tuesday:

"Today, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, experienced a horrifying act that resulted in the tragic loss of 20 innocent lives; 18 children and at least two adults, including one teacher. Many more were injured.

We condemn this senseless act of violence.

Recently, days like today seem to happen too frequently, but it does not dull the impact they have on students, school employees, and families. We offer our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones in Uvalde, Texas, and our support to those for whom this brings painful memories.

Only this morning the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-0 to declare June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Fairfax County. The importance and weight of this day is even greater, as our nation reels from the tragic loss of life to senseless and hateful gun violence that recently occurred in Buffalo, Milwaukee, Laguna Woods, and Houston as well as at Uvalde, Texas.

We want you to know that the safety of our schools, and the children and staff within them, is our highest priority. We continually work to make critical safety upgrades to our buildings each budget year. FCPS has one of the most advanced school security systems in the nation. While we hope we never see a day like today again, please be assured that we will continue to assess our protocols to ensure the safest learning and working environment possible.

Your child may have questions and concerns after learning about this tragic news. The National Association of School Psychologists has a helpful resource for families and educators to support them when talking with students about school violence. If you or your child need additional support, please reach out to your school counselor.

Lessons on gun safety are already built into our curriculum. Information about gun violence prevention is available on our website. We encourage everyone to be knowledgeable about this topic."

Falls Church

Falls Church City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan released this statement on Tuesday:

"The School shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, today is the latest horrifying example of violence in our country.

FCCPS condemns this senseless act of violence.

As a fellow school division, we offer our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones in Uvalde, Texas, and our support to those who are re-traumatized from past experiences from other, all-too-frequent and horrific, acts of violence.

I want you to know that the safety of our schools, and the children and staff within them, remains our highest priority. While we hope never to see a day like today again, please be assured that we will continue to assess our processes and procedures to ensure the safest learning and working environment possible.

This senseless, devastating loss of life is difficult to process and comprehend. Our children look to adults for support and reassurance. If you or your child need additional support, please reach out to your school counselor. We have also included links below to mental health resources in our community.

Lastly, gun safety is one of many keys to ensuring that acts of violence like this are harder for those who wish to carry them out. If you have weapons at home, please store them properly and lock them up.

Important Mental Health Resources for Families:

Call 911 should you need immediate support in a life-threatening situation.

CrisisLink Regional Hotline: 703-527-4077 CrisisText: Text HOME to 741741

Mobile Crisis Unit: 703-573-5679

Merrifield Center Emergency Services: 703-573-5679

National Hope Line: 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433)

LGBTQ Lifeline: 1-866-488-7386

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357)

Be safe, love each other, and give your kid an extra squeeze tonight or tomorrow when they wake up…I know I will."

Loudoun County

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler put out this message on Wednesday:

"Like you, I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

School should, and must, be a place where students and staff feel safe and secure. Although there is no connection between Loudoun County and the Robb tragedy, and no known threats to LCPS, as an added precaution, we have enhanced the security presence at schools today to augment the security measures we have in place every day. Our law enforcement partners will also have extra personnel checking on school campuses. This increased presence is being conducted in an abundance of caution over the next several days.

We know that students will process this news in different ways. Counselors and other members of our Unified Mental Health Teams are available at each of our school buildings to assist students and staff who may need some extra support. Families may wish to visit the LCPS webpage for Crisis Intervention information where they will find helpful resources to support their students, including Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers from the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) and Caregiver Training for Supporting Children Following a Crisis, narrated by LCPS Psychologist Benjamin Fernandez.

On a personal note: As a fellow LCPS parent and a school division employee, the safety of our students and staff is my highest priority as your superintendent. As a former police chaplain, I know the devastation violence inflicts upon a community.

I join with the School Board in condemning the violence that plagues our society and in assuring the public that LCPS and its law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to keep our students and staff safe."

The school system's website also posted Information from the LCPS Safety and Security Department that is available here.

Prince William County

Prince William County Public Schools retweeted this message from the county's police department and Chief Peter Newsham:

"Yesterday’s tragic incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has left us all with a sense of loss as we grieve for the families whose loved ones are no longer with them.

Here at home, we want to assure our community that the safety of our schools, schoolchildren, and school staff is paramount. #PWCPD has an exceptional partnership with Dr. McDade and the Prince William County Schools. We work together daily to foster a safe and secure environment in our schools.

We have School Resource Officers actively present in our middle and high schools, as well as patrol officers frequently visiting our elementary schools. If you notice an increased officer presence, it is intended to provide a sense of reassurance to our community.

We will continue to work diligently to protect our children to enhance the safety at our schools. Thank you to our community for not only sharing this responsibility with us but for your compassion for one another throughout the nation. #Together"